Celebrity News August 15, 2025
Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital's' Scorpio, Dies at 79
Longtime "General Hospital" star Tristan Rogers has died at 79 one month after announcing a lung cancer battle.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News confirmed he died Friday morning.
His manager, Meryl Soodak, told the outlet that Rogers' role as Scorpio on the soap "meant everything to him. He loved being Scorpio and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being and he loved his family."
Developing...