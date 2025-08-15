Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce by the Numbers, from 'New Heights’ to Net Worths

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first joint interview on the “New Heights” podcast brought in 1.3 million live viewers and an audience of 10 million-plus and counting!

The millions upon millions of fans were all eager to witness their chemistry up close and personal.

Excitement for Taylor’s 12th album “The Life of a Showgirl” is insane — fans had to wait over an hour in a queue just to pre-order it.

And together, the power couple is making bank!

Travis’ $34.5-million contract makes him the highest paid tight end in the NFL, bringing his net worth to an estimated $90 million. Taylor is believed to be worth $1.6 billion thanks to her massive tours and music catalogue.

Travis has landed the most eligible bachelorette, so could marriage be next?

“Extra” spoke with CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, who is wondering if they are already engaged!