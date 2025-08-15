Getty

Sophie Turner believes she accidentally caused a star couple to call off their engagement!

Turner shared the story on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” explaining it all went down years ago at San Diego Comic Con.

The actress and a friend attended a party for her show “Game of Thrones,” but the night “went really south, really quick.”

She said of the celeb couple, "I really can't name names or I'll get in a lot of trouble, but I brought my best friend from my school days with me and she saw this actor that she loved."

Sophie said, "I didn't know this actor," but she did wave to him. “Later on, I see this girl looking at me and she's a famous actress. I was like, 'Oh, I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.'"

Turner went on, "So, I dance on over and she goes, 'Can you stop f**king flirting with my fiancé?' I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my wave."

The 29-year-old insisted, "I didn't realize I held this power."

During the interview with Seth, Sophie also recalled an awkward moment with her “GoT” co-star Kit Harington.

The pair played on-screen siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow on the show, and teamed up again for “The Dreadful.”

Sophie, who was also a producer on the project, told Seth she immediately thought of Kit for another role.

Kit told her, “Yeah, I'd love to, but this is going to be really f**king weird, Soph.’ I was like, 'What is he talking about?' I was reading it and I'm like 'kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex.' I'm like, 'Oh, shoot, that's my brother.'”

They decided to move forward with the roles, but when it came time to kiss, Sophie said they were both “retching.”