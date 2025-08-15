Scout Willis & Thomas Doherty Spotted Arm in Arm in L.A.

Backgrid

Scout Willis and Thomas Doherty enjoyed a night out in L.A. this week.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis was spotted arm in arm with the “Tell Me Lies” actor on Wednesday.

Scout shimmered in a silver crop top paired with blue jeans and a red purse, while Thomas wore a striped shirt, black pants, and a light gray zip-up hoodie.

JustJared.com reports the stars spent time with friends at Chateau Marmont before heading to Saddle Ranch Chop House.

Instagram

Willis shared a video of herself riding a mechanical bull at the Saddle Ranch to Madonna’s “Don’t Tell Me.” She wrote, “Would you believe I stayed on the whole time?”

Meanwhile, way back in June 2024, Demi, Scout and the “Descendants” actor were photographed sitting together at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.