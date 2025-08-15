Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Emotional Message amid Summer Break

Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton took time out from their summer break to share an emotional message for VJ Day.

VJ Day is Victory over Japan Day, which marked the end of World War II.

The royals posted on X, “Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served. Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific. We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C”

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a VJ Day service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, England.

During the event, Charles got emotional when a veteran went “off script” with a personal message for the monarch.

People magazine reports Captain Yavar Abbas, 105, told the crowd, "Before I read the excerpt, I make due apologies for briefly going off the script to salute my brave King who is here with his beloved Queen in spite of the fact that he’s under treatment for cancer."

The king looked touched by his words, while Camilla wiped away a tear.

Abbas shared that he was also a cancer survivor, and hoping to provide comfort told Charles that he had been "rid of it for 25 years and counting.”