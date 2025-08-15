Jake Paul/Instagram Stories

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are officially married!

The couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, in front of friends and family.

Jake wore a white jacket with black slacks and a black bowtie, while Nina stunned in a strapless wedding gown.

Guests included their daughter Esmé, 10 months, and Logan’s brother Jake and his fiancée Jutta Leerdam.

Jake shared clips on Instagram Stories and revealed he got emotional at the ceremony, writing, "I've seriously been crying."

In one video, Nina can be heard calling the location “one of the most magical places on earth.”

It appears Logan’s “Impaulsive” co-host Mike Majlak served as officiant for Logan and Nina’s big day.