James Gunn’s Message to ‘Superman’ Fans as Movie Drops on Digital

Getty Images

After soaring to more than half-a-billion dollars at the summer box office, “Superman” is coming home.

The superhero blockbuster drops on digital today with loads of super features that DC Studios co-CEO and “Superman” writer-director James Gunn can’t wait for fans to see.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Gunn this week, who shared, "Everybody go out and get ‘Superman.’ Watch it at home, watch it in theaters, watch it wherever you want, but you're going to regret it if you don't watch it. So go see Superman."

Mona had previously spoken with James at the L.A. premiere, where he opened up about the film starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

Reflecting on the heart of the film, he said, “I think for me it's really a movie about kindness. I think it is a movie about somebody who is willing to look out for everyone — no matter who they are, no matter where they are in the world. He's willing to put himself on the line for people in need.”

James went on, “Everybody belongs in Superman's eyes, and everybody's beautiful in Superman's eyes, and I love the character because of that.”