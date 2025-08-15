Emily Blunt’s “The Devil Wears Prada” character Emily Charlton has traded in her red hair for blonde!

Blunt was just snapped filming in NYC with dark roots and a platinum ’do.

EOnline.com broke down the character’s fashionable look, noting she’s wearing black Dior sunglasses with a red-and-black Coach sweater and chainmail tie paired with a black Maison Margiela skirt. The ensemble is accessorized with black tights and Gianvito Rossi loafers.

It seems Charlton won’t have blonde hair for the entire movie, as Blunt was spotted just weeks ago on set with red hair.

Getty Images

Emily isn’t the only cast member spotted filming over the summer. Her co-stars Anne Hathaway, who plays Andy Sachs, and Meryl Streep aka the iconic Miranda Priestly were also photographed on set.

Fans have also spied Patrick Brammall on set, the actor cast to play Andy’s new love interest.

The sequel will be packed with stars! It was recently announced that Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Pauline Chalamet and Rachel Bloom will be joining the sequel.

Dua Lipa, Zayn, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer and Emma Roberts have also been spotted filming scenes for the highly anticipated film.

According to Variety, the second film will center on Miranda “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against [Emily], now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

In April 2024, “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario asked Anne what needed to happen for a sequel and if he needed to dress up and play all the characters.

Anne replied, "That's a really good idea. I think TikTok should make a sequel and you cast yourself, and I'm totally there for that. But from us, I wouldn't hold out too much hope."

Months later, it was announced that the sequel was happening!