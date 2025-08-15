Bachelor Nation’s Nate Mitchell Engaged to Carol Wei

Instagram

Nate Mitchell is getting married!

The reality star, who appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette,” is engaged.

Nate got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Carol Wei on Wednesday.

He shared the happy news on Instagram alongside their engagement photos and wrote, “💍 8/13/25 ❤️.”

The carousel includes a glimpse at Carol’s gorgeous round diamond ring on a gold band.

Carol shared photos and videos from the couple’s engagement party on her Instagram Stories, including a clip of her pouring champagne in Nate’s mouth as he holds up the sign, “Ring acquired.”

Mitchell opened up about his love life on the “Amanda Exclusivo” podcast back in June.

He said of being on “The Bachelorette,” “It was unfortunate that it didn’t work out for me on the show, but I’m glad it didn’t, because I now met my girlfriend who I am absolutely head over heels with, and I’m extremely happy.”

It turns out Nate and Carol were friends first, but he explained, “It kind of developed into something more after I got back. We kind of hung out, realized we had a lot more in common than we thought, and it just kind of grew from there.”

Mitchell’s 9-year-old daughter Mia likes Carol, too.