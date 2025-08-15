Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

On Thursday night, fans said farewell to the world of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw with the series finale of “And Just Like That...”

After breaking things off with longtime love Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) and rebounding with her neighbor Duncan Reeves (Jonathan Cake), Carrie is seen embracing life as a single woman in the finale.

While she struggles with eating at a future-themed restaurant alone in the beginning of the episode, her perspective changes by the end as she realizes that she has so much love around her in the form of her friends.

In the novel Carrie wrote, which was inspired by her own life, she was determined to show that the protagonist was “not alone, she was on her own,” which is not a “tragedy.”

Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda also does some acceptance of her own after her Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t go as smoothly as she had hoped. Tensions are high because she invited the woman her son Brady (David Eigenberg) got pregnant (Ella Stiller) without him knowing. The dinner ends chaotically, with a toilet overflowing, but at least her girlfriend Joy (Dolly Wells) is there by her side through all of life’s messes.

Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) Thanksgiving ends up being a love fest between herself and her husband Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) when his manhood makes a sudden appearance! Harry had been struggling with erectile dysfunction after prostate cancer surgery.

Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), who had been catching feelings for editor Marion (Mehcad Brooks) this season, makes the decision to keep their relationship professional and recommit herself to her husband Herbert (Christopher Jackson).

Seema (Sarita Choudhury) and her boyfriend Adam (Logan Marshall-Green) weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on marriage, but a conversation with Carrie confirms to Seema how much he loves her! Carrie even visits Adam to talk about the relationship. When Carrie asks him if he thinks of Seema as “just a Thursday,” he responds, “Seema is definitely not just a Thursday. She’s special. She’s a lifetime.”

The episode next shows a happy Seema fitting right in with Adam’s family.

