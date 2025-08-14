Why Taylor Swift Broke Down in Tears & Had Travis Kelce ‘Weeping,’ Too

YouTube

Taylor Swift got emotional on the “New Heights” podcast this week while chatting with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

Swift got choked up as she recalled buying back the rights to her music, and how she told Travis, who ended up “weeping” alongside her.

Taylor confessed, "I thought about not owning my music every day. It was like an intrusive thought I had every day.”

She went on, "I want it because this is my hand-written diary entries from my whole life. These are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life. This is my photography, my music videos, most of which I funded, my artwork. Everything that I’ve ever done is in this catalogue."

Taylor asked her mother Andrea Swift and brother Austin Swift to meet with Shamrock Capital, the owner of her music rights, and plead her case in person.

Taylor revealed that she found out Shamrock Capital accepted her offer a few months after the Super Bowl.

Taylor was staying with Travis in Kansas City at the time, and recalled, "We were in Kansas City, and I get a call from my mom and she’s like, ‘We got your music,’” she said, tearing up.

Swift continued, “So sorry, it’s literally been so long since this happened. It’s every time I talk about it. I just very dramatically hit the floor, for real."

Taylor said she was bawling her eyes out as she went to tell Travis the good news.

He was playing video games when she came in crying. "He puts his headset down. He’s like, ‘Guys, I gotta go,'" Swift said. "I think you thought something was wrong. I was like, ‘I got my music back,’ and then just start absolutely heaving."

Travis laughed, saying, "Just deadweight. Just deadweight.”

Taylor went on, "Dropped, had no power in my life to support myself. Yeah, this changed my life. I can’t believe it still. Every time I think about it, I have to tell the short version to everyone. This will affect the rest of my life. I think about this every day now but instead of it being an intrusive thought that hurts me, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this happened. How lucky am I?’ "

Travis confessed, "I started crying, too. You know I’m a crier," as Swift added, "You were weeping."