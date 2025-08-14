Getty Images

Taylor Swift has everyone wondering about the inspiration behind some of her new songs on “The Life of a Showgirl.”

On Wednesday, Swift announced the track list, and all the fans are speculating on the sixth track, “Ruin the Friendship.”

Could it be about her friendship with Blake Lively?

One fan wrote on X, “Who else thinks Ruin The Friendship and CANCELLED! are about Blake Lively👀🍿Taylor Swift...please...”

Taylor and Blake’s friendship has been a hot topic amid the “It Ends with Us” star’s legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni.

Earlier this year, Swift was dragged into the legal mess when Baldoni filed his $400-million lawsuit against Lively, which has since been dismissed by a judge.

In a section pertaining to Taylor, Baldoni claimed Lively “summoned” him to her New York penthouse, where Ryan Reynolds “launched into enthusiastic praise” for Blake’s version of a scene. Later that same night he claims “a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script.”

Baldoni later texted Blake praising her rewrite and insisting, “I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” telling Blake, “You really are a talent across the board.”

In response, Blake praised Ryan and a redacted celebrity for being her “‘Dance Moms’-level stage moms.”

She later added, “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Swift has maintained that she was not closely involved with the movie.

In May, the pop superstar’s rep told "Extra," “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Taylor and Blake have not been spotted together since October 2024, just months before the legal drama made headlines.

Many have wondered if Taylor and Blake have drifted apart.

In April, a source told People magazine that Swift “was really hurt” to be included in the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

A month later, another source claimed that Taylor and Blake were “taking some space” from each other.

In June, a different insider insisted that Taylor and Blake were “on good terms” but their friendship “isn’t the same as it was before.