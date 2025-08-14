Getty Images

Taylor Swift is giving fans an update on her mom Andrea and dad Scott’s health after they underwent surgery this summer.

It was previously reported that Swift’s dad had quintuple bypass surgery, but Taylor had never revealed her mom also had knee surgery.

While speaking on the “New Heights” podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, she shared, “My dad’s like, ‘New arteries, new me,’” adding, “My mom just got a new knee — she's doing great.”

Taylor said of her mom, “She’s scampering around — well, not quite at scampering yet — but she’s doing great.”

Travis chimed in, “She’s up and moving around.”

The singer joked “this just like the summer” of “parental upgrades.”

She insisted, “Making sure that they live to be at least 186 years old, because they’re two of my best friends and I just adore them.”

While she talked about her mom’s knee surgery, Taylor did not mention Andrea’s previous battle with cancer.

As for her dad, Taylor called his bypass “really intense.”

It turns out he had a “perfect EKG,” but a stress test revealed blockages. From there, “It all happened really quick."

Swift and her brother Austin and their mother were at the hospital when Scott had his surgery.

Despite the operation, her dad didn’t lose his sense of humor.

"He wakes up from surgery, and it's my mom, my brother, and me and his best friend. He did, like, a comedy act, a comedy set for 15 minutes,” she said. “He was the funniest he's ever been, and he's usually really funny.”

When she revealed that doctors found five blockages, Scott quipped, "Well, you see, I come from a very competitive family."

She said during his recovery she felt there was a “parent-child reversal in a lot of ways,” adding, “My brother and my mom and I were each taking shifts in the ICU and staying with him 24/7.”

Swift recalled how her dad tried to “give guitar picks to all the nurses and doctors, but he wasn’t wearing pants, didn’t have pockets, hospital gown, you know?”

She said of supporting her dad, "I'm like, ‘This dude built play sets and swing sets and cribs for me. I'm building his shower chair and his walker, and his [accessible] bed.’”