Super Swiftie Decodes Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Episode

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s joint “New Heights” podcast interview, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with social media influencer Olivia Levin, who runs the swiftiesforeternity Instagram account and has created one of the largest communities for all Swifties to come together.

Olivia breaks down some of her biggest takeaways from the two-hour interview about Taylor and Travis’ relationship and very normal private life, plus the upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

She explained, “This podcast episode was so telling about their relationship and how normal they are and how yes, they make headlines every single day and people have so much to say about them, but they don’t care and they are just living their lives.”

Olivia could “feel the love” between them, saying, “They were touching the whole time, the hands intertwined, arms intertwined. When she was having an emotional moment talking about getting her masters back, he kissed her on the forehead. They seemed so supportive of one another.”

As for new things Levin learned about Taylor and Travis, she said, “I didn’t realize how many people went to bat for him when he shot his shot on the podcast,” noting that family members and “friends that had one degree of separation from her would reach out to people she knew in her circle” and vouch for him.

She also learned something new about Taylor. “We knew she loved to bake,” Levin said. “That’s nothing new, but like her sourdough obsession is definitely a new thing.”

Olivia also pointed out some Easter eggs in the podcast, explaining, “She said some very specific numbers like 1973. I think she said the number 47 a few times… I’ve seen the online discourse. Everyone’s already talking about it because we know her and we know there were definitely Easter eggs dropped in the podcast last night. There were some behind her… different colors of TS written that represented the four variants of the new album. But I guarantee it in a few months we’ll know something that she said in the podcast will line up with something that is coming.”

Mona had to ask if Olivia felt the track name “Ruin the Friendship” is about Blake Lively.

She replied, “We really don’t know anything. We know that they haven’t been seen together in a very long time since this whole ordeal. I will just say this. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was about Blake Lively… because if that is a friend that she lost because of everything that happened the last year, that is a huge thing and would be something she would write about because she was a godparent to Blake’s kids.”

Olivia pointed out that she hasn’t seen Taylor and Blake supporting each other publicly lately, adding, “The lack of support to me is telling me that something happened.”

Levin said her general takeaway from the podcast was that Taylor is just a “normal girl,” despite all her fame.