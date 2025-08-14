Pierce Brosnan’s Advice for Next James Bond: ‘Know Yourself’ and ‘Enjoy It’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan suited up for the NYC premiere of “The Thursday Murder Club,” which centers on four friends in a retirement home who solve cold cases for fun — until their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn with a real whodunit on their hands.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Pierce, who shared some advice for the next James Bond and what it was like to work with Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie on “The Thursday Murder Club.”

Pierce played Bond in several movies, so he has tons of experience playing the iconic character.

While Jonathan Bailey, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and more have had their names thrown in as possible actors to replace Daniel Craig, Brosnan said, “There are so many great men out there. There’s so many wonderful actors. It’s a magnificent role. Whoever finds the role, it will change their life.”

Brosnan’s advice for the next actor to play 007 was to “be bold” and “enjoy it.”

In “The Thursday Murder Club,” Mirren plays a Bond-like character who is an ex-spy.

As for what it was like to have all the legends in one room, Pierce said, “We chitchat. We have cups of tea and we talk about the world and try and sort it out. Then we just go to work and play.”

The movie is adapted from Richard Osman’s bestselling book.

Brosnan was drawn to the project because of the books. He explained, “The writing of Richard Osman, it’s so well-founded… the humanity of it. It takes courage to get old, to be yourself at any age. It really takes courage to live.”