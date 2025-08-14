LL Cool J to Host 2025 MTV VMAs

Peter Yang

LL Cool J is hosting the 2025 MTV VMAs on Sept. 7!

This will mark the rapper’s first time hosting the award show solo after he co-emceed with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow in 2022.

He could also take home some new hardware at the show. His single “Murdergram Deux” (ft. Eminem) is nominated for Best Hip Hop.

The VMAs announced nominations earlier this month, and Lady Gaga is leading the pack with 12, including nods for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Album.

This is her third time leading nominations — and she already has 18 past wins.

Bruno Mars is close behind with 11, while Kendrick Lamar has 10 nods. ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter both nabbed eight, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have seven, and Billie Eilish and Charli xcx scored five apiece.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are both up for Artist of the Year, which could break their tie for most VMAs ever.

The MTV VMAs will take place at New York’s UBS Arena and air live Sunday, September 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.