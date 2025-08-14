John Cena on 'Wonderful Moments' with Hulk Hogan & His Hair Transplant Journey (Exclusive)

Getty Images

John Cena arrived in full costume at the NYC premiere of Season 2 of “Peacemaker,” where he spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi.

He shared, "It's great because the fans are excited… You know, putting on a uniform is only as important as we make it. And to me, I understand how the fans have been so patient waiting three years for this season. And… I got a lot of cool suits, but this is by far the coolest one. So, to be able to show up like this is an honor."

After the first season’s opening dance sequence was such a hit, he talked about how they put together something great for Season 2.

“I can tell you that those who were on Season 1 really hunkered down, were like, ‘Yo, we got to make the dance.’ And we got a lot of new cast members for Season 2 and they were like apprehensive, like, ‘What's this dance thing?’ And we could actually see ourselves from Season 1 because we were all apprehensive, like, ‘Nobody's gonna get this.’ But it was great for all our new cast members to see our passion and what it meant to us. And in minutes, everybody was dancing and having a good time. So, I really hope fans are as enthused with our opening number as the last season."

On a more serious note, he spoke about the loss of Hulk Hogan, who meant so much to the wrestling world.

He explained, "Any answer that I give you is going to come under scrutiny and that's because you're trying to break a headline… I've had many wonderful moments with Hulk Hogan, and I'm going to choose to keep those to myself.”

Plus, John got candid about his hair transplant journey.

Mona said, “One thing that you have been open about, and I honestly commend you 100 percent, is hair loss and dealing with it and aging as well.”

John said, “I just wanted it to work,” and was apprehensive about going public with the procedure until he was sure.

He told Mona, “It worked. I went into [Dr. Anderson] with significant hair loss, and he not only taught me how to take care of myself, to keep the hair that I have healthy, he treatments that I do every day, he also helped me move some of the hair up here, put it up here, and man, I feel great about it. I'm not ashamed to say it.”

Cena went on, “That's it, it was a single-day process. It's available and accessible. And I just preach if you're one of the seven of 10 out there, there are options for you, and you're not alone… It's not for everybody, but it certainly was for me. And even just the aesthetic confidence is one thing, but man, I want to entertain audiences and the variation of a hairstyle, you can become a different character. I viewed it as also a good work opportunity for me. Sol there are multiple reasons why I wanted to lean in. And again, I made the choice. I'm confident with the choice. I'm not ashamed of what I did at all.”

He added, “I still have like eight months left in my growth cycle, so you might see more up there, which I'm crossing my fingers for.”