James Gunn on Possible ‘Peacemaker’ Batman Appearance & Future of DC Universe (Exclusive)

Getty Images

James Gunn spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Peacemaker” Season 2.

He said of celebrating with everyone, “This is really my family. Obviously, my wife [Jennifer Holland] is on the show, so that's amazing. John [Cena] and I have been very close friends for a number of years. I've known [Frank] Grillo for a number of years, [Michael] Rooker for a number of years. Steve Agee is like one of my oldest friends in the world. So, it is really a family. And then, you know, and just adding people like Danielle [Brooks] and Freddie [Stroma] and it's a great group of people.”

He teased what’s ahead on “Peacemaker,” saying, “This is a direct follow up to ‘Superman,’ although it should be said it's not for kids, it's for adults… We see kind of where the DC Universe is going and we find out a lot about where it's heading from here… By the end of the season, there's a lot of surprises.”

James also reacted to star John Cena saying he wants a Batman cameo, saying with a smile, “We'll have to see about that.”

Plus, James talked about expanding the “Peacemaker” trilogy, saying, “This is part of the ‘Tighty Whities Trilogy’… between the ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Peacemaker’ Season 1, ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, are we going to make it a quadrilogy? Probably.”