Brandon Blackstock’s Death Certificate Reveals His Struggle with Seizures

Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock died from an aggressive form of melanoma, but his death certificate reveals even more about his health issues.

According to the doc obtained by People magazine, Blackstock was also suffering seizures, which was considered one of the “significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause."

The doc noted that no autopsy was performed on Blackstock, who was later cremated.

Just days ago, Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed Blackstock’s cause of death, telling People magazine, “Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family.”

According to Us Weekly, Blackstock spent his final days at his Montana ranch.

A source told the outlet, “Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it.”

They went on, “Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana. He had his ranch and rodeo, but he preferred to go under the radar. Some of the people who worked with him at Starstruck [Entertainment] ended up moving to Montana to work on the rodeo with him.”

The insider claimed that Blackstock’s health “took a very bad turn” this year and he was “focusing on his treatment.”

The source noted that Brandon “spent a ton of time with his family in the last six months, more than ever before.”

His obituary revealed that Blackstock was dating his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson’s former production assistant Brittney Jones.

The tribute read, “After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana. Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

While Kelly hasn’t publicly commented, a source told People magazine that the singer is “devastated” by his passing.

The insider said of the kids, “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”