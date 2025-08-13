What Princess Diana Would Think of William & Harry’s Ongoing Feud

Getty Images

Princess Diana’s sons remain divided!

Prince William and Prince Harry are at a crossroads 28 years after their mother’s untimely death, and with the anniversary fast approaching, their fractured relationship shows no signs of healing.

People magazine’s senior royal editor Erin Hall believes that if Diana were alive today, the situation would be different.

Hall told “Extra,” “There’s no doubt that Diana would have tried to act as a peacemaker between them. She knew her sons better than anyone and would have understood how to reach each of them.”

Instead, William and Harry are living in different parts of the world with their rift continuing to rock the monarchy.

Erin said, “Their children are living worlds apart with no known opportunities to spend time together.”

Could Harry’s rift with his royal family be thawing?

Following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis last year, recent reports suggest he’s attempting a secret peace summit with Harry. That could happen next month when Harry returns to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards. There is also rumors that Harry will invite his father to his Invictus Games.

“Extra” also spoke with Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, who shared his take on what the Princess would have felt about Harry’s quest for royal independence.

Morton commented, “As a mother, she would have applauded his decision to make his own way as she did herself, but at the same time, the circumstances wouldn’t have been so happy because there’s still that divide between the two brothers.”

Andrew believes that Harry’s discomfort with royal duties comes from his demeanor.

Morton described Harry as “someone who didn’t like the spotlight,” adding, “Hates cameras, hates being in the center of attention.”