Movies August 13, 2025
Watch Timothée Chalamet Pursue Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Marty Supreme’ Trailer
Check out the newly released trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming film “Marty Supreme.”
In the movie, directed by Josh Safdie, Chalamet plays a pro ping-pong player Marty Mauser in the 1950s.
According to the synopsis, the movie centers on “a young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”
Timothée stars opposite Gwyneth Paltrow, who portrays a movie star that his character has an affair with.
In the beginning of the trailer, Chalamet’s character shoots his shot at Paltrow after seeing her in a hotel lobby.
Other famous names in the cast include Fran Drescher, Tyler the Creator, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, and Abel Ferrara.
“Marty Supreme” hits theaters on Christmas Day.