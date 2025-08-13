Check out the newly released trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming film “Marty Supreme.”

In the movie, directed by Josh Safdie, Chalamet plays a pro ping-pong player Marty Mauser in the 1950s.

According to the synopsis, the movie centers on “a young man with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

Timothée stars opposite Gwyneth Paltrow, who portrays a movie star that his character has an affair with.

In the beginning of the trailer, Chalamet’s character shoots his shot at Paltrow after seeing her in a hotel lobby.

Other famous names in the cast include Fran Drescher, Tyler the Creator, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, and Abel Ferrara.