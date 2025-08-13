Getty Images

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast airs!

In a new teaser for the episode, Taylor addressed some of her haters, specifically the “male sports fans” who criticize her appearance at NFL games.

She told Travis and Jason, “Thanks for having me on my favorite podcast. As we all know, you know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast.”

“And I think we all know,” Swift quipped, “if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me."

Taylor said the comments with a smile on her face!

The teaser began with a lengthy introduction from Jason, who called Swift “the most requested guest in the history of shows.”

Taylor’s episode is scheduled to go live at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Taylor announced her 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl” in a promo code for her “New Heights” appearance.

Fans will have to wait and see the cover, since it was blurred out in the promo.

In true Taylor fashion, the announcement was perfectly timed. The caption states, “12:12 on the 12th. ❤️‍🔥”