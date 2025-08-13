Taylor Swift Reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Album Cover & Release Date

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift revealed new details about her upcoming 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift announced the release date of the new album, which will drop October 3.

She wrote on Instagram, “And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥.”

Swift also debuted the album cover, which had been blurred in a promo teaser for her appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

Taylor's Instagram also included the track list for the album, which will feature 12 songs.

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot

Taylor confirmed that the album will be produced by Max Martin and Shellback.

Earlier today, Swift launched her second countdown clock, which was scheduled to end at the same time that the podcast aired!

Days ago, Taylor had a countdown clock on her website, which ended at 12:12 a.m. ET on August 12. When the clock expired, the popstar announced her new album.

After she announced the album, the songstress added a playlist to Spotify called “And, baby, that’s show business for you." All 22 songs were produced by Max Martin and Shellback... leading many to speculate she reunited with them again for this album!

Swifties had previously picked up on hints that Taylor’s next album was on the way.

During her Eras tour, Taylor tied in some orange confetti and outfits that didn’t seem linked to any other era, and just this week Taylor Nation’s Instagram account posted a collection of photos of Taylor in orange, writing, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥”