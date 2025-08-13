Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce opened up about the beginnings of their relationship on the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

Swift showed her appreciation for the podcast, saying, “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

In 2023, Travis revealed on the podcast that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Travis’ bracelet never made it into Taylor’s hands.

On the new episode, he told brother Jason Kelce, “It didn’t leave the stadium because I was butt-hurt, Jason.”

Taylor quipped, “He threw a tantrum. A man tantrum!”

Swift praised Kelce for publicly shooting his shot, saying, “It was such a wild, romantic gesture to be like, ‘I want to date you!”

While Taylor gave credit to the podcast for their relationship, Travis put the attention on her "Eras" tour. He said, "Because if I never would have gone to that show and just been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butt-hurt I was. I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were.”

Jason poked fun at Travis, commenting, "The best part of that statement is that you didn’t know what the word engulfed meant before you met Taylor.

Travis raved about Taylor, saying, "It’s like you see you on the stage and you see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever. It’s like the easiest conversation I ever had and it was just so much fun. It knocked my socks off."

Kelce gushed that Swift makes him “better.”

At one point, Jason asked if he should love while the two love birds were gushing about each other!

Taylor also discussed their first date and the "insane question" that she asked him. She shared, "On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field and saw his brother standing five feet away from him on the field."

Swift elaborated, "He was like, 'Actually, I'm on the offense and my brother is on the offense. I'm only on the field the same time as the defense.' I thought everyone was on there at the same time."

She noted, "This kinda felt like an '80s John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my window with a boombox, just being like, 'I wanna date you!' I was like, 'If this guy isn't crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"

Taylor also opened up about life after the “Eras” tour, like catching up on her hobbies!

Swift said, “I like to sew, I love to paint, I love to cook. I have a different baking obsession every six months.”

During her appearance, Taylor also opened up about buying back her masters.

She said, "I get a call from my mom and she’s like, ‘You got your music.' It’s literally been so long since this happened, and it’s every time I talk about it….I just like very dramatically hit the floor for real. Honestly, just started like bawling my eyes out, and I’m just like weeping.”