Taylor Swift is sharing new details about her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

During her appearance on boyfriend Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, Swift revealed that she recorded the album during the European leg of her “Eras” tour.

Of the inspiration behind the album, Swift said, “Everything that was going on behind the curtain.”

As for the significance of the color orange for her album, Swift explained, “I’ve just always liked it, Jason. It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.”

Swift recorded the album with famed producers Max Martin and Shellback in Stockholm, Sweden.

Taylor and Max collaborated on many of her past hits, including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Taylor said, "It meant the world to me to have this creative experience where like, we knew that we had to bring the best ideas we've ever had. And I also know the pressure I'm putting on this record by saying that, but I don't care because I love it that much. I'm so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervescence has come through on this record."

She declared that the album is full of "bangers," also revealing that here are no other songs coming. "This is 12. There's not a 13th, there's not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

Swift wanted “melodies that were so infectious that you’re almost angry at it” and lyrics that are “just as vivid but crisp and focused and completely intentional.”

Taylor also opened up on her album cover, trying to convey that it “isn’t really about what happened to me on stage, it’s about what I was going through off stage.” She went on, “The life beyond the show.”

The album drops October 3.

See the track list below!

(1) "The Fate of Ophelia"

(2) "Elizabeth Taylor"

(3) "Opalite"

(4) "Father Figure"

(5) "Eldest Daughter"

(6) "Ruin the Friendship"

(7) "Actually Romantic"

(8) "Wi$h Li$t"

(9) "Wood"

(10) "CANCELLED!"

(11) "Honey"