Rosie O’Donnell has been dropping the pounds!

On Wednesday, O’Donnell took to Instagram to share a slimmed-down photo of herself.

She wrote, “Ok so went shopping to but a comfy lounge wear outfit for my 22 hour flight to australia- was undecided as i cant see myself in this new smaller body- cam n robin took this photo of me in the dressing room - i am shocked im a 12.”

While Ozempic has been popular for weight loss, O’Donnell is taking Mounjaro instead, calling the prescription medication “a life saver.”

In May, Rosie showed her appreciation for Mounjaro, writing on Instagram, “i cant believe this is me now #mounjaro #weightloss #bodydismorphia.”

That same month, Rosie took to TikTok to share what she eats to stay healthy.

In the video, Rosie said, “It’s on TikTok and everyone makes their own little healthy food thing and then they eat it during the day. So mine has Babybel reduced fat cheese, eggs, sausage, mushrooms, olives, a little bit of chicken breast, some vegetables and some fruit.”