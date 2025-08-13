Getty Images

Over a month after testifying at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile trial, rapper Kid Cudi is speaking out!

During an appearance on the “Call Your Daddy” podcast, Kid Cudi admitted, “I hated every minute of it. I did not want to do it, but then I thought about — when I was up there — I’m here to support Cassie.”

Cudi and Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, briefly dated in 2011.

“Cassie is my friend, and I love her, and I want to see her do well,” Kid Cudi added. “I’ve always just wanted to see her thrive and do well and be happy. I know she was living a nightmare. I just was there to support her. That’s what, kind of, gave me peace with it. When I sat down in that chair, it was just about, ‘Damn, I don’t want to do this.’ To being like, ‘Oh, man, I got to hold homegirl down and look out for her.’”

Kid Cudi declined to testify twice before he was subpoenaed.

While he was on the stand, Kid Cudi testified about heated interactions with Combs.

Cudi stated on the stand that in December 2011, Cassie told him Combs had discovered that they were dating. Kid Cudi then claimed he got a call from a Diddy employee saying the mogul was inside his house waiting for him.

Cudi said in court that he called Combs, who allegedly told him, “I’m over here waiting for you.”

He testified, “I wanted to confront him. I wanted to fight him.” When he got home, however, Combs was gone, and [Kid Cudi’s] dog was locked in a bedroom.

Cudi then testified that in January 2012 his Porsche was set on fire.

Recalling that period of time in his life, Kid Cudi told “Call Your Daddy” host Alex Cooper, “It was crazy, man. In the moment it was just crazy. I had a hard time understanding if it was reality. I was like, ‘Am I in a movie? What the f**k is going on?’… It was, it was just chaotic and intense.”

He noted, “Before all this stuff happened and it came out again. Over the years, I just thought about it as like just some wild sh*t that happened in my rock and roll life.”

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.