Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Breaks Silence on ATV Accident That Nearly Killed Her

Eight years after her nearly fatal ATV accident, Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie Watson is speaking for the first time about the terrifying ordeal.

In a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday, Maddie, 17, shared, “I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed. So, yeah, I've just been very accident-prone. I swear my parents are amazing and they did not do anything to me."

According to Maddie, she was “in and out of the hospital” and was receiving “treatments all the time” when she was a child for various health issues.

She elaborated, “I was very sick when I was really little. I had bad asthma."

In 2017, Maddie’s ATV overturned, submerging her underwater for several minutes.

Following the accident, Maddie was airlifted to a hospital and was in critical condition. Fortunately, she gained consciousness days after the accident and made a full recovery.

After Maddie posted the video on YouTube, Jamie Lynn reposted the clip on her Instagram.

Jamie Lynn praised her daughter, writing, “What was supposed to be a fun way to document her senior year on @youtube has now turned into a way for her to share the not so fun parts of life too. You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you’re on in life. You can’t control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you."

Jamie Lynn added, “I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it’s only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust Gods plan. I’m so proud of this kid, she never lets anything or anyone sit her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life. LFG 🤙🏻."

In 2023, Jamie Lynn reflected on Maddie’s accident on an episode of “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.”

She said, “I almost lost my oldest daughter. She drowned and we couldn’t save her. We tried really hard. She was trapped under a little side-by-side that we ride around our pond."

Maddie was only 8 when the accident happened.