Getty Images

More details are surfacing about Brandon Blackstock’s life away from the spotlight, a week after his shocking death.

At the time he died, Blackstock was dating Brittney Jones, who served as ex-wife Kelly Clarkson’s production assistant years ago.

A source told Us Weekly, “Brandon and Brittney were in a relationship, and his family was very happy and supportive. His children spent a lot of time with her and had grown close to her.”

According to LinkedIn, Jones was his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson's production assistant in Nashville from 2016-2018. She then became Brandon's executive assistant in Los Angeles, but still "managed day-to-day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson."

In 2020, the same year that Clarkson filed for divorce, Jones moved into the role of executive assistant for Brandon's ranch V Bar B Cattle Co.

The insider shared, “Brittany moved to Montana to work with Brandon. After leaving the entertainment industry, she worked with him to build Valley View Rodeo.”

It's unclear when things may have turned romantic between Brandon and Brittney.

Their relationship was revealed in his obituary, which described Jones as Blackstock’s “beautiful and loving partner in life.”

The tribute read, “After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana. Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

While Kelly hasn’t publicly commented, a source told People magazine that the singer is “devastated” by his passing.

The insider said of the kids, “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”