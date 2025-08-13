Derek Hough Tapped to Host ‘Extra’ Season 32!

Telepictures’ Daytime Emmy®-winning syndicated entertainment newsmagazine “Extra” has just named four-time Emmy® Award winner, New York Times bestselling author, and “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough as host, premiering in our 32nd season on September 8.

With Hough as host, the show enters an exciting new chapter, with continued dynamic storytelling and deeper connections with global audiences across all platforms. "Extra" remains a category leader, breaking headlines and providing a unique, fresh take on entertainment news, advancing the biggest pop culture stories of the day. Reaching all linear, digital, and social audiences, “Extra” has garnered a cross-platform reach of over 100 million each month.

As the second-longest running entertainment newsmagazine in syndication, “Extra” has covered over 14,000 red carpets with over 80,000 celebrity interviews, creating a quarter of a million minutes of original content. The show has received 12 consecutive Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment News Program, winning the Emmy in 2014 and 2016.

In a statement, Hough shared, “The ballroom has been my stage, my home, and my launchpad. Now, I’m stepping into an exciting new spotlight as the host of ‘Extra.’ I’m truly looking forward to collaborating with this incredible team, diving into this next creative chapter, and connecting with fans and audiences in a whole new way. It’s an honor to join a show that’s been a cornerstone of entertainment news for over 30 years — and I’m ready to help lead it into a bold, fresh new era for Season 32 and beyond."

Executive producer Jeremy Spiegel said in a separate statement, “Derek has not only dominated the world of dance — he’s become a beloved household name who has won America’s hearts with his talent, charisma, and boundless creativity. I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to ‘Extra.’”

Lauren Blincoe, who serves as Senior Vice President, Current Programming at Telepictures, added, “We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Derek Hough as the new host of ‘Extra.’ Derek brings a rare mix of energy, creativity, and a dynamic presence that perfectly captures the spirit of this exciting next era for our iconic show. We’re energized by the future of ‘Extra’ with Derek front and center and can’t wait to see him turn the entertainment news genre on its head.”

“Extra” has continually refreshed its format to deliver daily entertainment and pop culture news in a unique and trailblazing way. Under Spiegel, who has served as executive producer for over a decade, the 32nd season of “Extra” will be freshly reimagined with brand-new segments built around Hough, original digital content and “Extras,” and with a dynamic new set and graphics. Hough will sit down for engaging and exclusive interviews with celebrity friends and take us behind the scenes of his many projects, including “Dancing with the Stars” and beyond. Alongside Hough, Senior Correspondent and Weekend Host Mona Kosar Abdi and Correspondent Terri Seymour will also tap into their contacts and continue to cover breaking entertainment news and major Hollywood events, from award show red carpets to one-on-one interviews with Hollywood’s hottest film and TV stars.

Cleared to date for Season 32 in over 95% of the country, “Extra” has been renewed by Fox Television Stations, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Hearst Television, Scripps Broadcasting, Gray Media, Sunbeam Television, CBS, Mission Broadcasting, Morgan Murphy Media, Coastal Television, Allen Media, American Spirit, Lilly Broadcasting, News-Press & Gazette Company, Block Communications, Imagicomm Communications, Circle City Broadcasting, Weigel Broadcasting, Griffin Media, Marquee Broadcasting, Morris Network, Draper Media, Heartland Media, Heritage, Standard Media, Wray Properties Trust, Channel Communications, Community Broadcast Group, and Price Media Corporation.

“Extra” offers a half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour-long weekend installment for 52 weeks a year. The series is produced by Telepictures, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales. More information can be found at ExtraTV.com.