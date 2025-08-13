Getty Images

“Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen is putting his cards on the table in his new Netflix documentary “aka Charlie Sheen.”

The two-part documentary will focus on “the most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life... revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him,” according to Netflix.

In the trailer, Sheen shares, “Shame is suffocating. I lit the fuse, you know, and my life turns into everything it wasn’t supposed to.”

Sheen notes that when his career took off, the fame went to his head.

The documentary will be pulling back the curtain on his past drug addiction and career struggles.

He teases, “The stuff that I plan on sharing, I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist.”

At one point in the trailer, Charlie gets emotional, saying, “I can’t imagine being my dad. I really hurt the people I love.”

The doc will include interviews with a now-sober Charlie and those closest to him, including exes Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards.

Charlie’s friends Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Chris Tucker and his former drug dealer Marco will also be featured in the doc.