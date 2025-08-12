Instagram

Travis Kelce is gushing over Taylor Swift in the new issue of GQ.

The Kansas City Chiefs player opened up about their love story, saying it happened “organically” despite being in the public eye.

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love," Kelce insisted. "It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of… It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."

"When I say organic, we fell in love based off the people we were sitting in a room together with," he elaborates. "We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all these values. It kind of just took the f**k off."

The Super Bowl champ found common ground with the Grammy winner because of their careers.

"I hadn't experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions," he said. "That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I've seen what she goes through. I've seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it's mind-blowing."

Kelce praised her Eras tour as well, saying, "To go out on a stage, on a computer, essentially, for three hours… The (Eras tour) floor is literally — I've seen underneath that thing. It is a football-field-sized computer. You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you're feeling the fumes from the computer and you're feeling the fumes from the sun and you're doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song. That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row."

While Travis is set to play football another season, he said, "I want to leave it better than where it was when I started," adding of Taylor. "And I see her having those same values."

The GQ article comes hours after Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast posted a promo featuring Taylor. In the clip she announces her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” is on the way.