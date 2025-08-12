Instagram

Taylor Swift just announced her 12th album via boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

In a promo clip posted on the podcast’s Instagram page, she shared the news with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

Taylor sits side by side with Travis and asks, "Can I show you something?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Jason replies, "Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it."

Swift confirms, "Yup.”

Jason asks, "What's in it?" and she reveals, "This is my brand-new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’"

Travis declares, "TS 12!"

Fans will have to wait to see the cover, as it was blurred out for the promo.

In true Taylor fashion, the announcement was perfectly timed. The caption states, “12:12 on the 12th. ❤️‍🔥”

Previously, Tayor and Travis announced she would be a guest on “New Heights” this week with another Instagram post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

In that teaser, Swift tells Kelce of his blue sweatshirt, "That's such a nice color on you," and he replies, "Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie. It's why we match so well.” She then declares, "We're about to do a f**king podcast!"

The new episode will air at 7 p.m. ET on August 13.

Meanwhile, the release date of “The Life of a Showgirl” has not been announced, nor has the track list, but Taylor’s website is ready for pre-orders. Fans can choose between orange glitter vinyl, cassette, or CD options.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed on her website it states vinyl will be mailed out before October 13, 2025. Although the site does make it clear: “THIS IS NOT THE RELEASE DATE, OFFICIAL RELEASE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED.”

Swifties had previously picked up on hints that Taylor’s next album was on the way.

During her Eras tour, Taylor tied in some orange confetti and outfits that didn’t seem linked to any other era, and just this week Taylor Nation’s Instagram account posted a collection of photos of Taylor in orange, writing, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥”