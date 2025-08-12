Getty Images

Reba McEntire is breaking her silence on former stepson Brandon Blackstock’s death.

In response to her son Shelby’s Instagram tribute to Brandon, she commented, “Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much 💔💔🙏💔❤️❤️❤️🙏💔.”

Brandon died last week after a three-year battle with melanoma.

Shelby’s post said, “Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life — and he will be deeply missed.”

Shelby continued, “He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence.”

Shelby is the son of Reba and Narvel Blackstock.

Brandon’s famous ex-wife Kelly Clarkson hasn’t released a public statement yet, but a source told People magazine that the singer is “devastated” by the sad news.

The insider said of their two kids, “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

The source noted, “The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful, and something she felt terrible about. But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”