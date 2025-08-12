‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law & ‘Death Valley’ Actor Keith Andreen Split

Getty Images

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law and “Death Valley” actor Keith Andreen are over after 12 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Law filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

She listed the date of separation as July 7.

Law is requesting that spousal support not be granted to either party.

Last year, Katrina and Keith made their last public appearance together at the premiere of "The Strangers: Chapter 1" in Los Angeles.

It looks like they have both removed all traces of each other on their respective Instagrams.