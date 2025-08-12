Partners August 12, 2025
How Rack Room Shoes Is Helping Kids in Need with New School Shoes
With the new school year around the corner, Rack Room Shoes is the perfect one-stop-shop for the hottest shoes and for giving back!
They’re partnering with Shoes That Fit, a national nonprofit that’s helping tackle poverty in America by giving children in need new shoes to attend school.
Since 2007, Rack Room Shoes has raised over $16.9 million and provided over 550,000 children with new shoes.
Find out how you can donate and provide new shoes to kids in your community at RackRoomShoes.com.