Getty

Three years after she filed for divorce, model Hilary Rhoda and former NHL player Sean Avery have reconciled.

In a new interview with DailyMail.com, Sean shared, “Me and Hilary are together. We're raising Nash. Everything's great.”

“That's the beauty of... It's like artistic life is sort of mirroring — all these different things happen. You grow, you learn, and your perspective changes on everything, especially when you have kids. That changes everything, but everything's great,” Avery emphasized. "We’re parenting, we're together. We're getting it done.”

In the summer of 2022, Rhoda filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Hilary was asking for physical custody of their then 2-year-old son Nash, but shared legal custody.

Months after the divorce filing, Rhoda requested a temporary restraining order against Avery, which became permanent a year later.

Hilary was given full physical and legal custody of Nash.

In new court papers, obtained by TMZ, Avery requested the dismissal of the restraining order, citing, “Mom and dad have reconciled.”

The restraining order was originally scheduled to expire in September 2026.

The new court filing revealed, “Hilary and Sean have been living together for over a year."

Last year, Sean was linked to Mary-Kate Olsen after they were spotted together in the Hamptons.

Avery set the record straight on the romance rumors, telling DailyMail.com, “I mean, that's the beauty of social media now and the algorithm. And I embrace all of that because anything that kicked that algo, you got to get that algorithm going. That's the name of the game. Of course, people are always going to speculate, especially with her. She's an icon.”