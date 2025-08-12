Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock’s son Seth and ex-wife Melissa Ashworth are remembering the talent manager following his death on August 7.

Blackstock, who died following a three-year battle with melanoma, married Melissa in 1999. They welcomed daughter Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, before eventually divorcing. He married Kelly Clarkson in 2013, and they welcomed River, 11, and Remy, 9, but split in 2020. They finalized their divorce in 2022.

Seth shared in a heartbreaking post about his dad, “I lost my hero yesterday, words can’t describe how proud of you I am on raising me and your 3 other kids. You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend. You’ll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now buts that’s ok with me.”

He went on, “There’s no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me. I’ll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls. I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I’ve ever known laid his rifle down for the last time I love you so much and can’t wait to throw a line in the water with you again.”

Seth ended with the message, “Love you dad. Be good or good at it -love your son Seth.”

Ashworth posted her own tribute to Brandon on Instagram, writing, “On May 29, 1999 I married the man who would become the father of my children. Brandon was full of charm, witt, and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat. He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard. The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is. I’ve heard it said, “Nothing is lost when you know where it is” and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior. Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences. ✝️”

Brandon's brother Shelby, who is the son of Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock, also mourned Brandon on Instagram.

He wrote, "Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed."

Shelby continued, "He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence."

He added, "And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process. 😏 We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."

Previously, a source told People magazine that Clarkson is “devastated” by the sad news.

The insider said of the kids, “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

The source noted, “The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful, and something she felt terrible about. But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”