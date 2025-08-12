Getty Images

Brandon Blackstock’s obituary has revealed he had a girlfriend at the time of his death.

The tribute reads, “After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana. Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

"He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy," the tribute continues. "Then came his grandchildren… Lake, Julie, and LouCasey- who is on the way. They made him a “Pa” … and he was born to be a “Pa.”"

Last week, Blackstock died at the age of 48 from an aggressive form of melanoma.

Following his death, his son Seth and ex-wife Melissa Ashworth remembered him on social media.

Blackstock married Melissa in 1999. They welcomed daughter Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, before eventually divorcing. He married Kelly Clarkson in 2013, and they welcomed River, 11, and Remy, 9, but split in 2020. They finalized their divorce in 2022.

Melissa posted on Instagram, “On May 29, 1999 I married the man who would become the father of my children. Brandon was full of charm, witt, and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat. He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard. The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is. I’ve heard it said, “Nothing is lost when you know where it is” and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior. Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences. ✝️.”

In his own heartbreaking post, Seth wrote about his dad, “I lost my hero yesterday, words can’t describe how proud of you I am on raising me and your 3 other kids. You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend. You’ll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now buts that’s ok with me.”

He went on, “There’s no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me. I’ll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls. I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I’ve ever known laid his rifle down for the last time I love you so much and can’t wait to throw a line in the water with you again.”

Seth ended with the message, “Love you dad. Be good or good at it -love your son Seth.”

Brandon's brother Shelby, who is the son of Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock, also mourned Brandon on Instagram.

He wrote, "Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son. Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life — and he will be deeply missed."

Shelby continued, "He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever. For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence."

While Kelly hasn’t publicly commented, a source told People magazine that the singer is “devastated” by the sad news.

The insider said of the kids, “When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”