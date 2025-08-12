‘Alien: Earth’: Sydney Chandler Recalls Having Nightmares About Xenomorphs

Jose Alvarado/Disney

The iconic “Alien” franchise is making its first appearance on the small screen with the new series “Alien: Earth.”

“Extra” spoke with Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther and Sydney Chandler about the series, which centers on a ship full of xenomorphs and other space oddities, which crashes on Earth.

Timothy didn’t need convincing to play the synthetic Kirsch, noting, “The fact that it was part of the ‘Alien’ world was kind of icing on the cake.”

Olyphant loved the original movie, saying, “I’ve seen the first movie many, many times. It’s a thing of beauty.”

Sydney recalled seeing the movie as a kid, admitting, “Initially quite young so the xenomorph has been in my nightmares for a long time.”

Chandler was nervous to follow in the footsteps of Sigourney Weaver, who played Ellen Ripley.

She emphasized, “When it sinks in, it’s like, ‘Woah, we’re jumping into something with so much history and weight.”