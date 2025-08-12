‘Alien: Earth’s’ Sydney Chandler Reveals Dad Kyle’s Reaction to Her Pursuing Acting

David Needleman/emmy magazine

Sydney Chandler is opening up to emmy magazine about her new series “Alien: Earth” and sharing her dad Kyle Chandler’s reaction when she decided to pursue acting.

“Alien: Earth” is a futuristic thriller where the Earth is governed by corporations and humans exist alongside cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence). Chandler’s character Wendy is the first hybrid prototype (humanoid robot infused with human consciousness).

The series begins with a corporate space vessel crashing on Earth, and Wendy and a team are sent to investigate.

In a behind-the-scenes video from Sydney’s photo shoot with emmy magazine, she reveals of the show, “It is set in 2120 and it is really all about family and what it means to be you and finding your identity in a world where everyone is telling you, you are something else.”

She said her goal was to “honor the entire world of ‘Alien’” and bring “authenticity” to her character.

Sydney said prepping for the role meant some military training and bonding games.

She said the actors had to find their movement, explaining, “You have hybrids, you have synths, a menagerie of creatures.”

As for her famous father, she shared, “My dad, I really look up to him. I never wanted to go into acting, never thought I did. When I told him I wanted to, he was like, ‘Absolutely not. Anything else, please.’ But he’s been such a great support.”

Sydney went into more detail for her emmy cover story, explaining she got the acting bug after taking a class.

“The first time I did a scene ever in that class, my mind went quiet, and I was so present, and I was like, ‘What is this?!’” she recalled. “That locked me in.”

She said she told her dad, “One time I said to him, ‘I think I can do this.’ I was still nervous and apprehensive. And he looked at me and was like, ‘Get a job in three months or just leave it be.’”

Just like that, she booked a role in the Facebook series “SKAM Austin,” followed by a small part in the 2022 film "Don’t Worry Darling,” and another for “Pistol.”

Sydney said watching her dad’s career has kept her grounded, “He keeps an even keel, so I try to follow that.”