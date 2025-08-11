Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for two years, but is she ready to appear on his “New Heights” podcast?

On Monday, many fans were talking after his podcast announced that “a very special guest” was coming on the show, which he hosts with older brother Jason Kelce.

On X, the “New Heights” podcast wrote, “92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest.”

Along with the post, there was a pic of a silhouette of their mystery guest, who seemingly has long hair.

Many speculate that it could be the superstar popstar because Jason is wearing Taylor merchandise in the pic.

The episode is set to air this week on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

The background of the pic was also orange, which is seemingly the next theme of Taylor’s upcoming album.

That same day, Taylor Nation, who works with her PR/marketing team, posted pics of Taylor in orange outfits during her Eras tour.

On Instagram, they wrote, “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥”

Earlier this year, Travis revealed that Taylor “listens every week” to “New Heights.”