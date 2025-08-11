Celebrity News August 11, 2025
Watch ‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Throw First Pitch at Dodgers Game
On Sunday, “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle traded in his scrubs for a Dodgers jersey!
Wyle threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays game in Los Angeles.
Noah was taking a break from shooting the second season of the HBO Max show, which is due out in January.
In case you missed it, “The Pitt” is nominated for 13 Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.