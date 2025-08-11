‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Wants Gretchen Rossi to ‘Stop Playing Victim’ & Move On (Exclusive)

Griffin Nagel/Bravo

Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow are dishing on the drama unfolding on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 19.

“Extra” spoke with Tamra and Heather, who shared their varying views on Gretchen Rossi returning to the show.

While Heather says she’s “excited” to have Gretchen back, Tamra dislikes Gretchen rehashing the past and wants her to stop playing the victim and move forward.

Tamra commented, “All she would do is talk about the past… and bring it up. I said to her, from the get-go, I’m like, ‘I’m more than willing to move forward with you,’ and I really wanted to. I thought that we could, but all she wants to do is talk about the past and act like a victim and I’m just like, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’”

“Nothing good comes out of like rehashing old stuff and being stuck,” Tamra emphasized. “I don’t even know what I had for breakfast this morning. You want me to talk about what I did 15 years ago?”

Tamra admitted it was “annoying,” saying, “I’m like stop playing victim. Move forward.”

Heather weighed in, saying, “Listen, it’s always difficult when you’re in a friend group and these two have friction… you don’t want to start making teams and you know, dividing the group like that so it becomes complicated, how to navigate the friendships.”

Tamra also reacted to Shannon Beador previously telling us that the two can co-exist even if they’re not friends anymore.

Tamra doesn’t feel the same way, saying, “We had a really long friendship, 10 plus years and she just throws people away and she’s got a history of throwing people away and nothing that happened between us was that terribly bad that she now wants to jump on this hate train about me… To me, it’s sad.”

According to Judge, she tried “all season” to mend the friendship. She teased, “You’ll see how she acts towards me.”