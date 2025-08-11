Backgrid

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis is dishing on Season 3 of “Honest Renovations,” on which heartfelt family stories meat dreamy DIY home transformations.

“Extra” spoke with Jessica and Lizzy about their dynamic working together.

Lizzy commented, “We crack jokes all day long on each other… I think in terms of design and us coming to a final decision, we respect each other. I think if one of us really is passionate about something, like, if we’re double-downing on wallpaper, like, if I’m like, ‘Girl, I’m telling you, it’s this one. I can feel it in my bones,’ then Jess will be like, ‘Okay, cool.’”

Jessica and Lizzy are focused on creating designs with the families’ preferences and needs in mind, also trying to give the kids something they'll love and grow with.

While Jessica noted that they work with “strong intuition,” Lizzy added, “We really trust each other to know the families because really, it’s not our opinion on what we want in the house. It’s really what we see is going to be best for them.”

To get a better understanding of the families’ aesthetic, they use helpful tools like surveys to ask about favorite (and least favorite) colors, design styles, and more.

As for the kids, Jessica emphasized, “If the kids are happy and if they’re good and they love their room, like, it just makes everything much better.”

Lizzy echoed, "I think it’s also fun to incorporate the kids because their reactions are so genuine. It’s like, they’re genuinely excited to see their rooms or see their little cubbies. And so, whatever designs we do for whatever family, we always try and give the kids a special little moment that fits their personality, their interests."

Jessica and Lizzy reflected on how the families’ stories are moving to them personally.

Lizzy shared, "The stories of our families are so relatable, but they also touch us and personal moments that we've been through, and so I think that connectivity allows us to not only link ourselves to them more, but it also allows us to be a lot more vulnerable with them in those moments."

Jessica also dished on having an amazing summer with her kids, revealing that her daughters have started stealing her clothes!

She said, “Summer is our favorite time because they’re in school all year, obviously… It’s when we really get to hunker in with our kids, and I feel like they all always go through growth spurts in the summer. I’m like, ‘Wait, you are not this shoe size and now you’re in a completely, like, a size and a half up. Like, how is that possible? My daughters both raid my closets on the reg [ular].”

Jess revealed, "I put labels on all of my clothes, so they can't even lie about it anymore... They steal my stuff all the time! It drives me nuts."

She added, "It's just that they don't return it, and that's what gets me. I'm like, just return it. Just put it back or just put it in my hamper versus your hamper, because then I see it on their friend! ... And then I feel bad being like, 'Take that off.' I can't tell my kid's friend to take my sweater off or my sweatshirt."

Amid her split from husband Cash Warren, Jessica also talked about enjoying this new chapter in her life.

She commented, “I think everybody can relate to, you try to plan so much, especially as a mom, you’re always trying to plan, plan, and control things. And I think you just realize, especially as time goes by, that what’s meant for you is actually what’s going to show up and what’s going to happen.”

“Sometimes, you just have to let life happen and enjoy yourself and things will fall into place," Alba stressed. “Trust the process.”