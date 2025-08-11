Getty

Jennifer Aniston is making rare comments about her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston recalled the “love triangle” between herself, Brad, and Angela Jolie.

In 2005, Jennifer and Brad called it quits, a year after he met Angelina on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Of the media frenzy that followed the split, Aniston recalled, “It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids. It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy, did I take it personally.”

“They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down,” Jennifer emphasized. “I didn’t have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by it. We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are. They think, ‘You signed up for it, so you take it.’ But we really didn’t sign up for that.”

Norman Jean Roy/Vanity Fair

Despite the heartbreak, Jennifer remained strong publicly, saying she said to herself, “Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl.”

In 2005, Aniston sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair after Pitt went public with his relationship with Jolie in a spread for W magazine.

After Pitt and Jolie’s magazine spread of them depicted as a family hit newsstands, Aniston told Vanity Fair, “There's a sensitivity chip that's missing."

Aniston is now reflecting on the interview, saying, “I haven’t looked at that article in forever. I just remember the experience of doing it — which was kind of jarring. It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs.”

Describing journalism as “a form of a sport” back in the day, Aniston added, “How are they going to misinterpret my words or take something out of context? And one line nowadays…”

Jennifer also had a major confession… she and Gwyneth Paltrow have talked about Brad privately.

She admitted, “Oh, of course. How can we not? We’re girls.”

Gwyneth and Brad dated in the ’90s and even got engaged at one point!

Jennifer said, “Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party.”

Gwyneth and Brad called it quits in 1997 after three years together. A year later, Brad and Jennifer started dating after being set up on a blind date by their agents.

Jennifer is also good friends with Adam Sandler and Jason Bateman.

Aniston and Sandler have worked together on movies like "Just Go with It" and "Murder Mystery."

Norman Jean Roy/Vanity Fair

Jennifer revealed, "Anything that happens in my life that he hears about, he’s one of the first people that I hear from. He would lay down on the tracks for me."

As for Bateman, she's been friends with him for decades. She pointed out, "Sometimes you look back at the person you were in your 20s, and you don’t recognize that person or those people around you… But we’ve grown up together."

She stressed, "As we’re getting older, I think we’re realizing that quality of time spent is probably at the top of the what’s-important list for us.”

Aniston also opened up about the cultural impact of her hit show “Friends.”

She commented, “What helped raise me is something I got to put into the world and help other people. If [‘Friends’] was the only thing on my résumé, I would be very happy and blessed.”

In a video for Vanity Fair, Aniston rewatched some scenes from “Friends.” Watch!