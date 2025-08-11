Getty

Last week, news broke of Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s death, which was shocking to many since he kept his cancer battle secret for three years.

According to Us Weekly, Blackstock spent his final days at his Montana ranch.

A source told the outlet, “Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it.”

They went on, “Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana. He had his ranch and rodeo, but he preferred to go under the radar. Some of the people who worked with him at Starstruck [Entertainment] ended up moving to Montana to work on the rodeo with him.”

The insider claimed that Blackstock’s health “took a very bad turn” this year and he was “focusing on his treatment.”

The source noted that Brandon “spent a ton of time with his family in the last six months, more than ever before.”

Kelly and Brandon shared two kids. River, 11, and Remington, 9. He is also the father of daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, with ex Melissa Ashworth.

The insider noted that Savannah was “with him almost all the time” in his final year, saying, “She has been having an incredibly difficult time. They were very close. Everyone is in shock.”

“Brandon was traveling and doing things,” the source emphasized. “Even a few months back he looked okay. He looked thin but he looked like himself. No one can believe it.”

Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce in 2022.

A day before his death, Kelly announced that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency.

Without revealing his cancer battle, Kelly wrote on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She went on, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”