Getty Images

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is ready for the next step in his relationship with longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

On Monday, Rodriguez announced their engagement with a pic of her huge diamond sparkler.

She captioned the pic, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” which translates to, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Last year, the two sparked marriage rumors when Cristiano referred to Georgina as his wife in a promo video for fitness brand Whoop.

He said, “Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do. When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home."

When asked for comment, his publicist told People magazine, “At this time, I have no knowledge of whether or not Cristiano is married to Georgina... "

Cristiano and Georgina share two daughters, Bella, 3, and Alana Martina, 7. Cristiano is also the dad of twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, via surrogate, and of son Cristiano Jr., 15, from a past relationship.

In 2018, Cristiano and Georgina sparked rumors that they were married when they were both spotted with rings on that finger during a getaway in Saint-Tropez.