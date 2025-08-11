Brandon Blackstock’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty

A week after his passing, Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death has been released.

Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told People magazine, “Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family.”

Hollis confirmed that Blackstock died of melanoma, and his death was natural.

Last week, TMZ reported that Blackstock was fighting the aggressive skin cancer when he died.

According to Us Weekly, Blackstock spent his final days at his Montana ranch.

A source told the outlet, “Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it.”

They went on, “Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana. He had his ranch and rodeo, but he preferred to go under the radar. Some of the people who worked with him at Starstruck [Entertainment] ended up moving to Montana to work on the rodeo with him.”

The insider claimed that Blackstock’s health “took a very bad turn” this year and he was “focusing on his treatment.”

The source noted that Brandon “spent a ton of time with his family in the last six months, more than ever before.”

Kelly and Brandon shared two kids. River, 11, and Remington, 9. He is also the father of daughter Savannah, 23, and son Seth, with ex Melissa Ashworth.

The insider noted that Savannah was “with him almost all the time” in his final year, saying, “She has been having an incredibly difficult time. They were very close. Everyone is in shock.”

“Brandon was traveling and doing things,” the source emphasized. “Even a few months back he looked okay. He looked thin but he looked like himself. No one can believe it.”

A day before his death, Kelly announced that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency.

Without revealing his cancer battle, Kelly wrote on Instagram, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She went on, “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding.”

In July, Kelly fought back tears while performing her song “Piece by Piece,” which was inspired by their relationship.

Singing a tweaked version of the song, Clarkson told the crowd in a video posted on TikTok, “Compartmentalization!”

She said, “I’ve never rewritten a song more and I probably never will. I wrote this song with a lot of hope and projection for happiness and better than what was happening. And then, well, life set in and I had to change the lyrics. Everybody was like, ‘Wait, why aren’t you singing this song?’ And I was like, ‘Have you heard the lyrics?’ That’s fun. Embarrassing.”

“I ended up changing the lyrics. We did it one time, I did a residency here, and then I was like, ‘You know what, that sounded a little angry,’ “ Clarkson admitted. “So I just wanted to explain how it feels now. I’m 43. I’ve done some therapy, and I changed the lyrics now and I think it’s perfect. I promise. I’m not gonna change it again.”