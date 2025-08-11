Belinda Carlisle Reacts to Rihanna’s ‘Heaven Is a Place on Earth’ Cover (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Belinda Carlisle, the voice of the Go-Go’s, has inspired the next generation of artists!

“Extra” spoke with Belinda, who reacted to Rihanna covering her solo song “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” for the new “Smurfs” movie.

Carlisle said, “Wow, it’s always super cool. A lot of those songs have transcended being just a song, so when I hear somebody else doing it, I mean, I can’t help but be flattered.”

Belinda rose to fame as the lead singer of the Go-Go’s, who have hits like “We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.”

Carlisle recently reunited with the band after a short hiatus, performing at Coachella.

She recalled, “We got onstage and all of a sudden, it was like 20,000 people came out of nowhere and the demographic was from young kids… to people my age and older. They actually loved it.”

Belinda has known her bandmates for “almost 50 years.” She shared, “We have a lot of fun, same jokes, same dynamics, same button pushing, but we’re a lot kinder to each other.”

Carlisle is also releasing a solo album, “Once Upon a Time in California,” inspired by her childhood in the Golden State.

She noted, “I’ve always wanted to do a cover album. I had this idea of doing an album full of songs that inspired me as a little girl.”